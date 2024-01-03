Globurile de Aur 2024: Lista nominalizărilor

Evenimentul „Premiile Globurile de Aur” ajunge în 2024 la ediția cu numărul 81. Listele sunt pregătite, iar câștigătorii sunt așteptați. Evenimentul poate fi urmărit live pe 7 ianuarie 2024. Iată nominalizările pentru anul acesta.
Globurile de Aur 2024: Dramă
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Globurile de Aur 2024: Musical sau Comedie
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Lista Nominalizărilor pentru Globurile de Aur 2024 la Animație
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Suzume
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Wish
Globurile de Aur 2024: Cinematografie și Box Office
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cea mai bună actriță într-o dramă
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun actor într-o dramă
- Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cea mai bună actriță într-un musical sau într-o comedie
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Natalie Portman – May December
Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun actor într-un musical sau într-o comedie
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
- Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid
- Matt Damon – Air
- Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Globurile de Aur 2024: Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună regie de film
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Celine Song – Past Lives
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Globurile de Aur 2024: Cel mai bun scenariu de film
- Celine Song – Past Lives
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie
- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
- Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună melodie originală de film
- Addicted to Romance. She Came to Me. Bruce Springsteen
- Dance the Night. Barbie. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- I’m Just Ken. Barbie. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Peaches. The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- Road to Freedom. Rustin. Lenny Kravitz
- What Was I Made For?. Barbie . Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Globurile de Aur 2024. Cel mai bun serial de televiziune
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Globurile de Aur 2024. Cel mai bun serial de televiziune musical sau comedie
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
